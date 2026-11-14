Three wonderful Australian Shepherds are waiting in Redwood Estates, CA for someone to love them. Each one is being cared for by Australian Shepherds Furever – Redwood Estates, CA Chapter and is ready for a fresh start.

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix (DNA pending)

Gender: Male

Age: Likely under 1 year

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Weight: About 40 lbs

Adoption fee: $425

Shelter: Australian Shepherds Furever - Redwood Estates, CA Chapter

Wiley is a fun-loving, adventure-ready young boy who is full of energy and affection. He’s described as happy-go-lucky and “bursting with personality, energy, and love.” If you’re looking for a playful partner for hikes, playtime, and everyday fun, Wiley could be your match.

For details on his training, vetting, and home needs, please contact the rescue directly.

👉 Meet Wiley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Australian Shepherds Furever - Redwood Estates, CA Chapter

Phone: (Not listed – please use the Adopt-a-Pet contact form on Wiley’s page)

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Gender: Female

Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Color: Black

Special needs: Shy & skittish; needs a patient, calm home

Adoption fee: $425

Shelter: Australian Shepherds Furever - Redwood Estates, CA Chapter

Macy is a sweet, gentle girl who is looking for a quiet, safe haven. She spent time roaming in rural Central Valley, and that hard start left her frightened and unsure. Macy doesn’t need a busy lifestyle — she needs a soft bed, a stable routine, and someone patient who will let her blossom at her own pace.

She’ll do best with adopters who understand shy dogs and can offer a calm home and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Macy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Australian Shepherds Furever - Redwood Estates, CA Chapter

Phone: (Not listed – please use the Adopt-a-Pet contact form on Macy’s page)

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Gender: Female

Age: Young (around 1 year)

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Weight: Just under 55 lbs; about 20" tall

Adoption fee: $425

Shelter: Australian Shepherds Furever - Redwood Estates, CA Chapter

Piper is a smart, active, and affectionate young Aussie. She’s described as “equal parts playful adventure buddy and professional cuddle bug.” She loves fetch, herding balls, tug-of-war, and wrestling with her foster brother. Piper is also a quick learner — she rings a bell to go outside and knows cues like sit, down, center, spin, and going to her “place” for meals.

If you want a dog who can keep up with an active lifestyle and then snuggle on the couch, Piper could be perfect for you.

👉 Meet Piper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Australian Shepherds Furever - Redwood Estates, CA Chapter

Phone: (Not listed – please use the Adopt-a-Pet contact form on Piper’s page)

If you’re in or near Redwood Estates, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Aussies. Share their links with friends and neighbors so they can find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.