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🐶 Playful & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in Redwood Estates
Three wonderful Australian Shepherds are waiting in Redwood Estates, CA for someone to love them. Each one is being cared for by Australian Shepherds Furever – Redwood Estates, CA Chapter and is ready for a fresh start.
Wiley
Breed: Australian Shepherd mix (DNA pending)
Gender: Male
Age: Likely under 1 year
Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
Weight: About 40 lbs
Adoption fee: $425
Shelter: Australian Shepherds Furever - Redwood Estates, CA Chapter
Wiley is a fun-loving, adventure-ready young boy who is full of energy and affection. He’s described as happy-go-lucky and “bursting with personality, energy, and love.” If you’re looking for a playful partner for hikes, playtime, and everyday fun, Wiley could be your match.
For details on his training, vetting, and home needs, please contact the rescue directly.
👉 Meet Wiley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Contact: Australian Shepherds Furever - Redwood Estates, CA Chapter
Phone: (Not listed – please use the Adopt-a-Pet contact form on Wiley’s page)
Macy
Breed: Australian Shepherd
Gender: Female
Age: Adult (about 4 years)
Color: Black
Special needs: Shy & skittish; needs a patient, calm home
Adoption fee: $425
Shelter: Australian Shepherds Furever - Redwood Estates, CA Chapter
Macy is a sweet, gentle girl who is looking for a quiet, safe haven. She spent time roaming in rural Central Valley, and that hard start left her frightened and unsure. Macy doesn’t need a busy lifestyle — she needs a soft bed, a stable routine, and someone patient who will let her blossom at her own pace.
She’ll do best with adopters who understand shy dogs and can offer a calm home and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Macy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Contact: Australian Shepherds Furever - Redwood Estates, CA Chapter
Phone: (Not listed – please use the Adopt-a-Pet contact form on Macy’s page)
Piper
Breed: Australian Shepherd
Gender: Female
Age: Young (around 1 year)
Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
Weight: Just under 55 lbs; about 20" tall
Adoption fee: $425
Shelter: Australian Shepherds Furever - Redwood Estates, CA Chapter
Piper is a smart, active, and affectionate young Aussie. She’s described as “equal parts playful adventure buddy and professional cuddle bug.” She loves fetch, herding balls, tug-of-war, and wrestling with her foster brother. Piper is also a quick learner — she rings a bell to go outside and knows cues like sit, down, center, spin, and going to her “place” for meals.
If you want a dog who can keep up with an active lifestyle and then snuggle on the couch, Piper could be perfect for you.
👉 Meet Piper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Contact: Australian Shepherds Furever - Redwood Estates, CA Chapter
Phone: (Not listed – please use the Adopt-a-Pet contact form on Piper’s page)
If you’re in or near Redwood Estates, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Aussies. Share their links with friends and neighbors so they can find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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