📅 Free drop‑in drawing club for all skill levels

Come hang out and draw in a calm, supportive space. This free, drop‑in session is open to all styles and skill levels — from total beginners to experienced artists.

You can doodle, practice, experiment with new materials, or work on a comic/manga page you’ve been putting off. There’s no formal instruction, but an optional drawing prompt will be offered to help you get started.

Basic materials like paper and pencils are provided, and you’re welcome to bring your own supplies too. Please don’t bring pens or paints that create fumes.

This event is part of SFPL’s Creative Arts / Make + Do programs for adults, which focus on hands‑on, imagination‑boosting projects with materials included unless noted.