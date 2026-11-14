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📅 Holiday candle making workshop at Brisbane Library
📅 Make a Holiday Candle at Brisbane Library (Registration Full)
This Holiday Candle Making Workshop is a hands-on class where each person makes a mini soy wax candle using Linda Zafra’s seasonal scent, decorates it with natural dried petals, and finishes it with a festive sticker on the lid. You’ll take your candle home at the end.
The class is limited to 20 people (12 spots for online registration and 8 for in-person registration at the library). Because it’s so popular, the library asks that you only sign up for one session in this series so more neighbors can join.
- Location: Brisbane Library
- Registration: Required; class currently shows “Registration full.”
- Library hours on event day: Open 10:00am–5:00pm
If you’re interested, keep an eye out for future sessions and register as soon as sign-ups open.
More Info: Winter Wick and Wonder: Candle Making Workshop | S...
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