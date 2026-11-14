📅 Make a Holiday Candle at Brisbane Library (Registration Full)

This Holiday Candle Making Workshop is a hands-on class where each person makes a mini soy wax candle using Linda Zafra’s seasonal scent, decorates it with natural dried petals, and finishes it with a festive sticker on the lid. You’ll take your candle home at the end.

The class is limited to 20 people (12 spots for online registration and 8 for in-person registration at the library). Because it’s so popular, the library asks that you only sign up for one session in this series so more neighbors can join.

Location: Brisbane Library

Brisbane Library Registration: Required; class currently shows “Registration full.”

Required; class currently shows Library hours on event day: Open 10:00am–5:00pm

If you’re interested, keep an eye out for future sessions and register as soon as sign-ups open.