⚠️ Longer Metrolink customer service wait times Nov. 13–16

Metrolink is warning riders that customer service phone lines may have longer than normal wait times from Friday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

This affects riders on the:

Antelope Valley Line

Inland Empire–Orange County Line

Orange County Line

Riverside Line

San Bernardino Line

Ventura County Line

For faster help during this period:

Text: (800) 371-5465

Chat: Use the virtual assistant at metrolinktrains.com for schedules, train status, and service alerts.

Plan ahead if you need assistance so you’re not stuck on hold.