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Ventura County
⚠️ Longer Metrolink customer service waits Nov. 13–16
13 days ago
⚠️ Longer Metrolink customer service wait times Nov. 13–16
Metrolink is warning riders that customer service phone lines may have longer than normal wait times from Friday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.
This affects riders on the:
- Antelope Valley Line
- Inland Empire–Orange County Line
- Orange County Line
- Riverside Line
- San Bernardino Line
- Ventura County Line
For faster help during this period:
- Text: (800) 371-5465
- Chat: Use the virtual assistant at metrolinktrains.com for schedules, train status, and service alerts.
Plan ahead if you need assistance so you’re not stuck on hold.
More Info: Alerts, Service Advisories and Planned Advisories ...
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