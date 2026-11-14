💰 $36.6M boost for cleaner, more frequent Big Blue Bus service

The City’s Big Blue Bus just won $36.6 million from the state’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) to speed up its move to a fully electric fleet.

The funding will help the Department of Transportation:

Buy 8 new battery‑electric buses to replace older CNG buses.

to replace older CNG buses. Finish building electric charging canopies at the Big Blue Bus facility, with overhead chargers that can power the entire fleet at once .

at the Big Blue Bus facility, with overhead chargers that can power the . Add about 9,000 service hours a year on Route 2 (Wilshire Blvd) and Route 17 (UCLA/VA Medical Center) to improve frequency and connections to two new Metro D Line stations opening in 2027 .

a year on and to improve frequency and connections to . Train staff to operate and maintain zero‑emission buses.

Big Blue Bus is aiming for a 100% electric fleet by 2032 and has now received over $112 million in state support over the past decade.

Media contact: Robert McCall, Community Engagement Administrator – Robert.McCall@SMGOV.NET.