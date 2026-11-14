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💰 $36.6M to expand Big Blue Bus electric service citywide
13 days ago
💰 $36.6M boost for cleaner, more frequent Big Blue Bus service
The City’s Big Blue Bus just won $36.6 million from the state’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) to speed up its move to a fully electric fleet.
The funding will help the Department of Transportation:
- Buy 8 new battery‑electric buses to replace older CNG buses.
- Finish building electric charging canopies at the Big Blue Bus facility, with overhead chargers that can power the entire fleet at once.
- Add about 9,000 service hours a year on Route 2 (Wilshire Blvd) and Route 17 (UCLA/VA Medical Center) to improve frequency and connections to two new Metro D Line stations opening in 2027.
- Train staff to operate and maintain zero‑emission buses.
Big Blue Bus is aiming for a 100% electric fleet by 2032 and has now received over $112 million in state support over the past decade.
Media contact: Robert McCall, Community Engagement Administrator – Robert.McCall@SMGOV.NET.
More Info: santamonica.gov - Big Blue Bus awarded $36.6 milli...
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