Mount Shasta neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you need furniture, music gear, or help staying cool, take a look below.

Item: Black grand piano, elegant style

Condition: Excellent condition (per owner)

Location: Mount Shasta, CA (exact address via direct message)

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a black grand piano being given away for free. The owner says it is in excellent condition and would be great for music lessons or home use. If you’ve been wanting a real piano instead of a keyboard, this could be a rare chance.

The owner asks that you send a direct message (DM) through Nextdoor to arrange pickup and get more details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Solid oak bunkbed frames (frames only)

Condition: Very good condition; ladder needs a bit of sanding

Includes: Guardrail and ladder

Not included: Slats that go under the mattresses (you’ll need to buy these)

Location: Mount Shasta, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy solid oak bunkbed frames looking for a new home. The set comes with the guardrail and ladder. The owner notes the ladder was exposed to some weather and could use a little sanding, but overall the frames are in very good condition.

You will need to provide your own slats for under the mattresses (the owner mentions these are available online). Could make a great Christmas present if you’re willing to do a tiny bit of sanding and pick up the slats.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Window air conditioner

Condition: Working (owner says it works; they just don’t need it)

Includes: Remote control

Location / Pickup spot: On the corner of N. Old Stage, right before the turn to Lassen Lane, Mount Shasta, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This window A/C unit is set out free for pickup. The owner says it works, and it also comes with a remote. It’s sitting on the corner of N. Old Stage just before the turn to Lassen Lane, so you can drive by and grab it.

They’re hoping someone takes it before the rain comes, so if you need an air conditioner for next summer, this is a good time to snag it and store it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Mount Shasta tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.