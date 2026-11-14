📢 El Camino & Bruce Elementary students team up for science

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District has launched a new Science Buddy Program connecting 7th graders at El Camino Junior High with 2nd graders at Bruce Elementary.

Each 7th-grade science class is paired with a 2nd-grade class. The buddies meet six times during the school year for 35-minute sessions. Working with their own science notebooks, they do hands-on investigations together on topics like plant growth, photosynthesis, and pollinators through reading, drawing, and observing.

The program was created by El Camino science teacher Nicola Petch-Baker and Bruce Elementary 2nd-grade teachers. It grew out of earlier post-COVID efforts to help students rebuild social connections.

Teachers say the buddy model is boosting student confidence, participation, and cross-school community, especially for students who struggle in traditional classroom settings. Petch-Baker hopes to grow the program next school year and expand it to more campuses.