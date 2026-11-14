📅 Help restore oaks at Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Open Space Park

Join park staff for a hands-on volunteer day to support local oak woodlands.

When: Friday, November 20, 2026, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Open Space Park, 2061 Rockville Rd, Fairfield, CA 94534

Meet: At the park parking lot

Volunteers will:

Plant native plants at the Blue Oak mitigation site

at the Blue Oak mitigation site Help with tree cage maintenance

Monitor tree health and survival

Upgrade to bigger cages and do weeding

What to bring and wear:

Water

Long sleeves, long pants, layers

Good hiking shoes

Park staff will provide gloves. This is a Parks & Recreation park event and a nice way to get outside, learn about local oaks, and care for a nearby open space.