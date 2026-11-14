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📅 Volunteer to help restore oaks at Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Park
13 days ago
📅 Help restore oaks at Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Open Space Park
Join park staff for a hands-on volunteer day to support local oak woodlands.
When: Friday, November 20, 2026, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Open Space Park, 2061 Rockville Rd, Fairfield, CA 94534
Meet: At the park parking lot
Volunteers will:
- Plant native plants at the Blue Oak mitigation site
- Help with tree cage maintenance
- Monitor tree health and survival
- Upgrade to bigger cages and do weeding
What to bring and wear:
- Water
- Long sleeves, long pants, layers
- Good hiking shoes
Park staff will provide gloves. This is a Parks & Recreation park event and a nice way to get outside, learn about local oaks, and care for a nearby open space.
More Info: Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Open Space Park Communi...
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