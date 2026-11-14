🚧 Irrigation water outage on Tolenas system Mon, Nov 16

Solano Irrigation District will repair the Tolenas Non-Potable Water System on Monday, Nov 16 from 8am–12pm at 4381 Tolenas Rd, Fairfield.

If you’re a Tolenas NPWS customer, you may have low to no irrigation water pressure during this time.

Service is expected to be fully restored by 12pm on Mon, Nov 16.

Plan ahead for any watering you need to do before or after this window. The District thanks customers for their patience during this maintenance work.