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Fairfield
⚠️ Nov 16 Tolenas irrigation water outage, 8am–12pm
13 days ago
🚧 Irrigation water outage on Tolenas system Mon, Nov 16
Solano Irrigation District will repair the Tolenas Non-Potable Water System on Monday, Nov 16 from 8am–12pm at 4381 Tolenas Rd, Fairfield.
If you’re a Tolenas NPWS customer, you may have low to no irrigation water pressure during this time.
Service is expected to be fully restored by 12pm on Mon, Nov 16.
Plan ahead for any watering you need to do before or after this window. The District thanks customers for their patience during this maintenance work.
More Info: Alert Center • SID Maintenance on Tolenas Non-Pota...
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