🚧 Winter flood barrier on Miller Ave + test closures Nov 20–22

The City is installing a 1,100-foot temporary flood barrier (“Muscle Wall”) along Miller Avenue near the Almonte neighborhood and Tam High fields to help reduce tidal flooding this winter. Crews are also adding inflatable plugs in storm drains to stop bay water from backing up onto the road.

Key details:

Barrier will be in place throughout the winter season once fully tested.

once fully tested. Test closures of the affected part of Miller Ave are planned for Nov 20, 21, and 22 during high tides so staff can monitor how the system works.

of the affected part of Miller Ave are planned for during high tides so staff can monitor how the system works. Miller Ave may still close during some high-tide or storm events; closures depend on real-time conditions, not tide charts.

The Multiuse Path (MUP) access points near this area may close at times during high tides and flooding.

How to prepare: