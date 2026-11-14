undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mill Valley
⚠️ Winter flood barrier and test closures on Miller Avenue
13 days ago
🚧 Winter flood barrier on Miller Ave + test closures Nov 20–22
The City is installing a 1,100-foot temporary flood barrier (“Muscle Wall”) along Miller Avenue near the Almonte neighborhood and Tam High fields to help reduce tidal flooding this winter. Crews are also adding inflatable plugs in storm drains to stop bay water from backing up onto the road.
Key details:
- Barrier will be in place throughout the winter season once fully tested.
- Test closures of the affected part of Miller Ave are planned for Nov 20, 21, and 22 during high tides so staff can monitor how the system works.
- Miller Ave may still close during some high-tide or storm events; closures depend on real-time conditions, not tide charts.
- The Multiuse Path (MUP) access points near this area may close at times during high tides and flooding.
How to prepare:
- Sign up for Nixle alerts for closure and reopening notices.
- Check tide and weather forecasts and allow extra travel time.
- Plan alternate routes and MUP access points.
- Visit the City’s El Niño and Storms / winter storm preparedness webpages for resources.
- Need help with sandbags or want to volunteer? Email NRG@cityofmillvalley.gov about Sandbag Saturdays.
More Info: Preparing Miller Avenue for Winter: A Closer Look ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.