🏛️ The Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting on November 18, 2026. Several key land‑use and process items are on the agenda.

First, under Item 9A – Housing Element Zoning Amendments, the Commission will consider changes to the zoning rules that are tied to the city’s state‑required housing plan (the “housing element”). Details of the proposed amendments are in separate supporting documents.

Under Item 9B – Interpretation of Non-Automotive Vehicle Sales and Rental Businesses, the Commission will discuss how current zoning rules apply to businesses that sell or rent vehicles other than standard cars and trucks. This is about clarifying how these uses fit into existing zoning categories.

For Item 9C – Proposed 2027 Planning Commission Meeting Calendar, the Commission will review and consider a draft schedule of its meetings for 2027.

Later in the meeting, Item 11B – Tentative Future Agendas will give the Commission an overview of topics expected on upcoming agendas.

Finally, Item 11C – Administrative Approvals 10-26-26 thru 11-13-26 will provide a report of development or planning actions that staff approved administratively between October 26, 2026 and November 13, 2026.

Residents may attend the November 18, 2026 meeting, review the posted agenda and documents, and offer public comment following the Commission’s normal procedures.