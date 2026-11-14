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Santa Barbara
⚠️ Thanksgiving week schedule changes on Capitol Corridor
12 days ago
🚆 Thanksgiving week changes for Capitol Corridor riders
Traveling for the holiday? Capitol Corridor is adjusting service for Thanksgiving week.
Train schedule
- Thanksgiving Day, Thu Nov 26 and Fri Nov 27: Trains run on the Weekend/Holiday Schedule.
- Seattle Seahawks vs. 49ers game, Sun Nov 29 at Levi’s® Stadium: Regular service, but Trains 729, 733, and 744 will be extra busy.
- Sun Nov 29 is expected to be one of the busiest days. To avoid crowds, travel Saturday or avoid the game trains above.
Bus connections to Santa Barbara
- Buses #4790 and #4794 will run 60 minutes earlier at all stops (except San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara) on:
- Tue–Wed, Nov 24–25
- Sun, Nov 29
Riders are encouraged to plan ahead and book early. You can also sign up for email or SMS service alerts from Capitol Corridor for day‑by‑day updates.
More Info: Thanksgiving Service Adjustments – News
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