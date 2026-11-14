🚆 Thanksgiving week changes for Capitol Corridor riders

Traveling for the holiday? Capitol Corridor is adjusting service for Thanksgiving week.

Train schedule

Thanksgiving Day, Thu Nov 26 and Fri Nov 27 : Trains run on the Weekend/Holiday Schedule .

and : Trains run on the . Seattle Seahawks vs. 49ers game, Sun Nov 29 at Levi’s® Stadium : Regular service, but Trains 729, 733, and 744 will be extra busy.

: Regular service, but will be extra busy. Sun Nov 29 is expected to be one of the busiest days. To avoid crowds, travel Saturday or avoid the game trains above.

Bus connections to Santa Barbara

Buses #4790 and #4794 will run 60 minutes earlier at all stops (except San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara ) on: Tue–Wed, Nov 24–25 Sun, Nov 29

will run at all stops (except and ) on:

Riders are encouraged to plan ahead and book early. You can also sign up for email or SMS service alerts from Capitol Corridor for day‑by‑day updates.