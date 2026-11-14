📢 Methane leak survey at California gas storage sites

The California Energy Commission (CEC) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) are working together to measure methane leaks from the natural gas system, from wells all the way to final use.

After the Aliso Canyon gas leak, CEC asked Scientific Aviation to fly a small research airplane over Aliso Canyon and then over all natural gas storage facilities in California. The plane measures methane and ethane in real time to calculate how much gas is leaking from each site.

Key points:

The flights give a relative comparison of leak rates at each storage facility.

at each storage facility. The data also serve as a baseline for future research.

for future research. According to CARB, emissions from natural gas storage facilities are less than 1% of total methane emissions statewide .

. CARB and CEC plan to keep monitoring methane from underground storage and update this webpage as new data come in.

Residents don’t need to do anything, but you can check this CARB page to see how methane emissions from storage sites are being tracked over time.