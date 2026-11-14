💰 New state grant to fund school break meals in low‑income areas

California is rolling out a one-time Intersessional Meals Grant (IMG) to help schools serve at least one free meal per day to kids during short school breaks (less than 10 days) in low‑income areas.

Key details:

Total funding: $15 million statewide for 2026–27 School Year

statewide for Each eligible LEA that opted in will get about $40,000 , paid in one lump sum

, paid in Funds are expected to reach County Treasurer’s Offices by January 2027

Rules for using the money:

For intersessional breaks only , not summer meal programs

, not summer meal programs Sites must be in areas where ≥50% of children qualify for Free/Reduced-Price meals

Meals must meet Summer Food Service Program meal pattern standards

meal pattern standards No capital purchases; only costs to provide compliant meals

Keep IMG funds separate from federal meal funds

LEAs must notify the community about meal services and track meals, kids served, days, meal types, and locations

about meal services and A results report is due to CDE by June 11, 2027

Questions? Email IMGrant@cde.ca.gov.