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California
💰 $15M grant to fund school break meals in low‑income areas
12 days ago
💰 New state grant to fund school break meals in low‑income areas
California is rolling out a one-time Intersessional Meals Grant (IMG) to help schools serve at least one free meal per day to kids during short school breaks (less than 10 days) in low‑income areas.
Key details:
- Total funding: $15 million statewide for 2026–27 School Year
- Each eligible LEA that opted in will get about $40,000, paid in one lump sum
- Funds are expected to reach County Treasurer’s Offices by January 2027
Rules for using the money:
- For intersessional breaks only, not summer meal programs
- Sites must be in areas where ≥50% of children qualify for Free/Reduced-Price meals
- Meals must meet Summer Food Service Program meal pattern standards
- No capital purchases; only costs to provide compliant meals
- Keep IMG funds separate from federal meal funds
- LEAs must notify the community about meal services and track meals, kids served, days, meal types, and locations
- A results report is due to CDE by June 11, 2027
Questions? Email IMGrant@cde.ca.gov.
More Info: Intersessional Meals Grant Funding Announcement - ...
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