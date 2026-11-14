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Ontario
📅 Friday Night Ballroom & Latino Dance, Cash at Door
12 days ago
📅 Friday Night Dance with Ballroom & Latino Music
Enjoy a Friday Night Dance with ballroom style and a Latino flare on November 13, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
Music by Global Affair.
A few things to know:
- Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- Payment: Cash only
- When to pay: On site, no earlier than 5:30 PM
If you’re planning a fun night out dancing, just show up a little before 6, bring cash, and pay at the door after 5:30 PM.
More Info: Friday Night Dance | City of Ontario, California
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