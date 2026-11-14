📅 Friday Night Dance with Ballroom & Latino Music

Enjoy a Friday Night Dance with ballroom style and a Latino flare on November 13, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Music by Global Affair.

A few things to know:

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Payment: Cash only

When to pay: On site, no earlier than 5:30 PM

If you’re planning a fun night out dancing, just show up a little before 6, bring cash, and pay at the door after 5:30 PM.