Chatsworth has some very sweet cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitty to your family, this is a great time to meet a few who are waiting nearby.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: The Animal Rescue Alliance

Contact: (818) 718-4800

The rescue asks that you fill out an adoption application to inquire about Mochi, so they can share more about her personality, health, and if she’s a match for your home.

👉 Meet Mochi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Contact: (888) 452-7381

Call the shelter for details on NOVA’s temperament, health, and whether she’s a good fit with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet NOVA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: The Animal Rescue Alliance

Contact: (818) 718-4800

The rescue requests an adoption application before sharing more about Farfalle, including his personality and care needs.

👉 Meet Farfalle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: The Animal Rescue Alliance

Contact: (818) 718-4800

Ask the rescue about Penne’s energy level, litter box habits, and how he does with other animals when you apply.

👉 Meet Penne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: The Animal Rescue Alliance

Contact: (818) 718-4800

The rescue can tell you more about Rigatoni’s health, vaccines, and ideal home once you submit an application.

👉 Meet Rigatoni and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: The Animal Rescue Alliance

Contact: (818) 718-4800

Reach out to the rescue to learn more about Ziggy’s personality, play style, and any special needs when you apply.

👉 Meet Ziggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White

White Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Contact: (888) 452-7381

Call the shelter to ask about DEWEY’s behavior, health status, and how he does in a home setting.

👉 Meet DEWEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chatsworth, CA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these links, or submitting an application. Every share and every visit helps these cats get one step closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.