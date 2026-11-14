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🐱 Your Next Feline Friend Could Be in Chatsworth
Chatsworth has some very sweet cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitty to your family, this is a great time to meet a few who are waiting nearby.
Mochi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: The Animal Rescue Alliance
- Contact: (818) 718-4800
The rescue asks that you fill out an adoption application to inquire about Mochi, so they can share more about her personality, health, and if she’s a match for your home.
👉 Meet Mochi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NOVA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Contact: (888) 452-7381
Call the shelter for details on NOVA’s temperament, health, and whether she’s a good fit with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet NOVA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Farfalle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: The Animal Rescue Alliance
- Contact: (818) 718-4800
The rescue requests an adoption application before sharing more about Farfalle, including his personality and care needs.
👉 Meet Farfalle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Penne
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: The Animal Rescue Alliance
- Contact: (818) 718-4800
Ask the rescue about Penne’s energy level, litter box habits, and how he does with other animals when you apply.
👉 Meet Penne and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rigatoni
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: The Animal Rescue Alliance
- Contact: (818) 718-4800
The rescue can tell you more about Rigatoni’s health, vaccines, and ideal home once you submit an application.
👉 Meet Rigatoni and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ziggy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: The Animal Rescue Alliance
- Contact: (818) 718-4800
Reach out to the rescue to learn more about Ziggy’s personality, play style, and any special needs when you apply.
👉 Meet Ziggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DEWEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Contact: (888) 452-7381
Call the shelter to ask about DEWEY’s behavior, health status, and how he does in a home setting.
👉 Meet DEWEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Chatsworth, CA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these links, or submitting an application. Every share and every visit helps these cats get one step closer to a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.