📢 Extra year before many precalculus classes are phased out

California’s community colleges just got more time before they must prove that precalculus and other prep math classes actually help STEM students pass calculus.

A 2022 law (AB 1705) says STEM majors are supposed to start in calculus, not precalculus, unless they’re “highly unlikely to succeed” without a prep class. Colleges had until July 2027 to show data that their precalculus-style courses improve students’ chances of completing calculus, or else move STEM majors straight into calculus.

The state chancellor’s office has now pushed that deadline to July 2028.

Key points for students:

STEM majors can’t be forced into precalculus; you can enroll directly in calculus , sometimes with an extra 1–2 unit support class .

into precalculus; you can enroll directly in , sometimes with an extra . Some colleges are testing new, faster prep classes that combine multiple old courses into one semester.

Colleges offering these prep classes must send progress reports with student outcome data to the chancellor’s office each spring.

If you’re planning a STEM major at a California community college, ask your counselor about your options for starting in calculus vs. a prep course under this updated timeline.