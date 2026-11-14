Mather neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from cleaning supplies to a comfy office chair. All of these are local and easy to pick up.

Item: Free dishwasher detergent (large container)

Details: 3.54 kg / 125 oz (about 7.81 lb). The poster says it has been stored under the kitchen sink for a long time, and they switched to pods, so this is extra. There may be a small amount already used.

Condition: Open, mostly full (exact amount not stated)

Pickup location: Meet at Veteran’s Park on Excelsior, Mather, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free moving/packing boxes + 1 plastic case

Details: Mix of very large to medium boxes. One box is about 3 feet long. Includes one plastic case as well. Great for moving, storage, or shipping.

Pickup / drop-off:

Meet at Veteran’s Park on Excelsior, Mather, CA or

Porch drop-off if you’re in Mather and close by (offered by the poster)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free black mesh office chair on wheels

Details: Comfortable black mesh office chair with swivel base and casters (wheels). The seat tilt is stuck tilted slightly forward/down, so it feels like a chair that helps you stand up. The poster can’t get it level, but it may work for someone taller or someone who wants to adjust/repair it.

Condition: Used; tilt mechanism needs adjustment

Pickup location: Meet at Veteran’s Park on Excelsior, Mather, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster and make plans to meet as soon as you can—free items in Mather tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.