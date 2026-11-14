Cardiff neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from garden gear to home furniture. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your yard or home office.

Item: Free garden bed / planter

Free garden bed / planter Condition: Free planter, some disassembly needed

Free planter, Details: You’ll need to take it apart a bit and haul it yourself. Good if you’re starting or expanding a garden.

You’ll need to take it apart a bit and haul it yourself. Good if you’re starting or expanding a garden. Location: Encinitas Estates, Encinitas, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Titan squash tunnel (used) and garden arch (new)

(used) and (new) Condition: Garden arch is new ; squash tunnel is used . Both from Gardener’s Supply.

Garden arch is ; squash tunnel is . Both from Gardener’s Supply. Details: Assembly instructions should be on the Gardener’s Supply website. Arch didn’t work on a steep hillside, so it’s being given away. Poster notes that first to message gets both items and that DMs can get lost, so reach out quickly.

Assembly instructions should be on the Gardener’s Supply website. Arch didn’t work on a steep hillside, so it’s being given away. Poster notes that and that DMs can get lost, so reach out quickly. Location: Walking & Composer Districts, Cardiff, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Grey office chair

Condition: Fairly clean , in good shape . Everything works fine, has 4 wheels .

, in . Everything works fine, has . Details: Inherited from the poster’s grandmother and not being used. They’ll put it on the porch for pickup , so it should be an easy grab.

Inherited from the poster’s grandmother and not being used. They’ll , so it should be an easy grab. Location: Park Encinitas, Encinitas, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Cardiff and nearby neighborhoods tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.