📅 SJAAAC Parent Advisory Council meets Nov. 18, 2026

Parents and guardians are invited to the SJAAAC Parent Advisory Council meeting on Wednesday, 11/18/2026, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.

Location: District Office

2045 S. San Jacinto Ave, San Jacinto, CA 92583

Rooms listed as DO Board Room and DO Cope Training Center

If you’re part of the SJAAAC community or want to be involved in this advisory group, you can show up at the district office during the meeting time to participate and stay informed about school-related topics.