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San Jacinto
📅 SJAAAC Parent Advisory Council meeting on Nov. 18, 2026
11 days ago
📅 SJAAAC Parent Advisory Council meets Nov. 18, 2026
Parents and guardians are invited to the SJAAAC Parent Advisory Council meeting on Wednesday, 11/18/2026, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.
Location: District Office
2045 S. San Jacinto Ave, San Jacinto, CA 92583
Rooms listed as DO Board Room and DO Cope Training Center
If you’re part of the SJAAAC community or want to be involved in this advisory group, you can show up at the district office during the meeting time to participate and stay informed about school-related topics.
More Info: SJAAAC Parent Advisory Council | San Jacinto Unifi...
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