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📢 SGV Mosquito honored for Eaton Fire mosquito control response
📢 SGV Mosquito wins statewide award for Eaton Fire response
The San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District (SGV Mosquito) has been honored with the 2026 Exceptional Public Outreach & Advocacy Award – Small District from the California Special Districts Association (CSDA).
After the 2025 Eaton Fire, more than 1,400+ damaged swimming pools in the burn area became a serious mosquito risk for fire survivors, recovery workers, and nearby communities. SGV Mosquito:
- Treated 1,475 nonfunctional pools to control mosquitoes
- Worked with local, regional, state, and federal partners
- Reached over 385,000 people through social media and more than 35 media stories
- Shared updates via a response webpage, town halls, the Disaster Recovery Center, text messages, and direct survivor support
- Helped secure $500,000 in the 2025–26 state budget for ongoing mosquito control in the burn area
For more information, contact Anais Medina Diaz, Director of Communications, at amedinadiaz@sgvmosquito.org or 626-814-9466.
More Info: San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control Distr...
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