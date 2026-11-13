📢 SGV Mosquito wins statewide award for Eaton Fire response

The San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District (SGV Mosquito) has been honored with the 2026 Exceptional Public Outreach & Advocacy Award – Small District from the California Special Districts Association (CSDA).

After the 2025 Eaton Fire, more than 1,400+ damaged swimming pools in the burn area became a serious mosquito risk for fire survivors, recovery workers, and nearby communities. SGV Mosquito:

Treated 1,475 nonfunctional pools to control mosquitoes

to control mosquitoes Worked with local, regional, state, and federal partners

Reached over 385,000 people through social media and more than 35 media stories

through social media and more than Shared updates via a response webpage, town halls, the Disaster Recovery Center, text messages, and direct survivor support

Helped secure $500,000 in the 2025–26 state budget for ongoing mosquito control in the burn area

For more information, contact Anais Medina Diaz, Director of Communications, at amedinadiaz@sgvmosquito.org or 626-814-9466.