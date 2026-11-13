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Alhambra
Alhambra High presents musical 'Urinetown'
9 days ago
Alhambra High School is staging the musical “Urinetown” at the Alhambra High School Theater (101 S. 2nd St., Alhambra) on multiple dates: November 13 and 20 at 7:00 p.m., November 14 at 6:00 p.m., November 17 at 4:00 p.m., and November 21 at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The show is a comic musical that looks at corporate greed, politics, and social inequality, performed by student actors and technical theater students. Tickets are sold through a QR code on the show flyer.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Alhambra Unified School District
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