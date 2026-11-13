There is an EXTREME COASTAL DANGER warning from Friday night through Monday in Santa Cruz County. Waves of 25–35 feet or larger are expected. People are told to stay off beaches, rocks, and jetties because powerful waves can flood areas that are usually safe without warning.

Strong winds and rain may also cause falling trees, downed power lines, flooding, and power outages. People should avoid flooded roads and downed wires, stay informed, and prepare for possible outages. County emergency information is at www.santacruzcountyca.gov/or3.aspx.

This content is adapted from materials provided by CAL FIRE