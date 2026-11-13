A sound bath meditation event with Laura Barcella will be held at 504 Avenue Alhambra on the 3rd Floor in El Granada. The session will use crystal singing bowls and guided meditation, and everyone is welcome. No experience is needed.

The event is on Wednesday, November 18 from 6:00–7:30 PM and costs $45 per person. Space is limited, so people are asked to reserve early using the link, the QR code on the flyer, or by calling 650-726-7093 for more information.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Granada Community Services District