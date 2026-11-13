📢 Learn to run smoother public meetings (virtual training)

A two-hour online training, “Leading with the Gavel: Practical Skills for Chairing Effective Public Meetings,” is coming up for elected and appointed officials who lead public meetings.

When: Thursday, December 10, 2026, 12:00–2:00 p.m. (Pacific)

Where: Virtual via Zoom

Cost: $75 per person

The session covers how to:

Prepare and lead effective meetings and agendas

Handle tough conversations, disruptions, and public comment

Work smoothly with staff like the clerk, manager, and legal counsel

Build confidence while supporting transparency and public trust

After you register, you’ll get a confirmation email, calendar invite, and the Zoom link closer to the date.

Questions? Email leadershiptraining@ca-ilg.org.