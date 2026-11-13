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📢 Dec 10 Zoom training: how to chair effective public meetings
10 days ago
📢 Learn to run smoother public meetings (virtual training)
A two-hour online training, “Leading with the Gavel: Practical Skills for Chairing Effective Public Meetings,” is coming up for elected and appointed officials who lead public meetings.
When: Thursday, December 10, 2026, 12:00–2:00 p.m. (Pacific)
Where: Virtual via Zoom
Cost: $75 per person
The session covers how to:
- Prepare and lead effective meetings and agendas
- Handle tough conversations, disruptions, and public comment
- Work smoothly with staff like the clerk, manager, and legal counsel
- Build confidence while supporting transparency and public trust
After you register, you’ll get a confirmation email, calendar invite, and the Zoom link closer to the date.
Questions? Email leadershiptraining@ca-ilg.org.
More Info: Leading with the Gavel: Practical Skills for Chair...
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