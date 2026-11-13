📅 Celebrate World Kindness Day in Our Schools

Today is World Kindness Day, and the district is encouraging students, staff, and families to focus on small acts that make our school community more caring.

Kindness can be as simple as:

Saying thank you to someone who has helped you

to someone who has helped you Reaching out to someone who could use a little encouragement

Doing a small, thoughtful favor for another person

Taking a moment to reflect on how kindness has made a difference in your own life

The district says it sees kindness in action every day across students, staff, and families, and wants to keep building a culture where everyone feels valued and respected.

If you’re part of the school community, consider choosing at least one kind act to do today. Small gestures can add up to a big impact.