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📅 World Kindness Day ideas from the school district
10 days ago
📅 Celebrate World Kindness Day in Our Schools
Today is World Kindness Day, and the district is encouraging students, staff, and families to focus on small acts that make our school community more caring.
Kindness can be as simple as:
- Saying thank you to someone who has helped you
- Reaching out to someone who could use a little encouragement
- Doing a small, thoughtful favor for another person
- Taking a moment to reflect on how kindness has made a difference in your own life
The district says it sees kindness in action every day across students, staff, and families, and wants to keep building a culture where everyone feels valued and respected.
If you’re part of the school community, consider choosing at least one kind act to do today. Small gestures can add up to a big impact.
More Info: Celebrating World Kindness Day: Small Acts, Big Im...
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