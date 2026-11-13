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Patterson
⚠️ Nov. 18, 2026 Patterson Irrigation Board meeting canceled
10 days ago
⚠️ November 18 Patterson Irrigation Board meeting canceled
The Regular Meeting of the Patterson Irrigation District Board of Directors scheduled for November 18, 2026 has been canceled.
If you were planning to attend or follow this meeting, please note that it will not be held on that date.
This notice comes from the Patterson Irrigation District.
More Info: November 18, 2026 Regular Board Meeting Cancellati...
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