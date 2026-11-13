Work has started again on the vegetation management and fuel break project along Graham Hill Rd in Santa Cruz County. Crews, led by project leader Jahaira Zaragoza and the Glenwood Hand Crew, are cutting hazardous plants to lower wildfire risk.

The work also helps the endangered Mount Hermon June Beetle, which lives in the Zayante sandhills and needs open, sandy ground with exposed soil. By carefully managing plants, the project reduces fire danger and supports this rare local beetle’s habitat, creating a healthier and more resilient landscape.

This content is adapted from materials provided by CAL FIRE