The El Granada Winter Festival will take place on Saturday, December 19 from 10 AM–6 PM at 480 Avenue Alhambra in El Granada. The event will have live music, an artisan craft market, food trucks, a visit with Santa, children’s activities, and face painting from 1:30–4:30 PM.

There will also be a holiday tree lighting and caroling at 5 PM. This is a free, plastic-free community event hosted by Granada Community Services District, Coastside Buzz, and the Coastside Chamber.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Granada Community Services District