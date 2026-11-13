📅 Free Saturday movie matinees at Borrego Library Enjoy a free film and snacks at the Borrego Library every Saturday at 2 pm. This month’s theme is “New Releases”: Nov 7 – Nuremberg

– Nuremberg Nov 14 – Rental Family

– Rental Family Nov 21 – Ella McCay

– Ella McCay Nov 28 – Now You See Me: Now You Don't Just show up on Saturdays at 2:00 pm to relax, watch a movie, and enjoy free snacks.

More Info: Saturday Matinee: Staff Favorites | San Diego Coun...