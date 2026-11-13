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San Diego
📅 Free Saturday movie matinees at Borrego Library
8 days ago
📅 Free Saturday movie matinees at Borrego Library
Enjoy a free film and snacks at the Borrego Library every Saturday at 2 pm.
This month’s theme is “New Releases”:
- Nov 7 – Nuremberg
- Nov 14 – Rental Family
- Nov 21 – Ella McCay
- Nov 28 – Now You See Me: Now You Don't
Just show up on Saturdays at 2:00 pm to relax, watch a movie, and enjoy free snacks.
More Info: Saturday Matinee: Staff Favorites | San Diego Coun...
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