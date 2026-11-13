⚠️ IUSD email down due to Microsoft outage

A worldwide Microsoft service outage is disrupting email at Irvine Unified School District.

District and school staff may not be able to send or receive emails right now. Schools are open and operating as usual.

If you need to reach your child’s school and email isn’t working, please:

Use ParentSquare , or

, or Call the school office directly by phone

IUSD will share more updates as Microsoft works to restore service.