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⚠️ City email outage and new memorial features at Veterans Park
⚠️ City email outage + new features at Veterans Memorial Park
The City of Carlsbad’s email system is currently down due to a global Microsoft outage affecting all city email accounts. If you’ve emailed the city, staff will respond once service is restored. If you need help now, please call 442-339-2820.
Also this week, the City Council approved new memorial elements for the future Veterans Memorial Park. Based on input from veterans and residents, the park will now include:
- A historical walk with panels on major U.S. conflicts
- A panel on regional military bases
- Flags for each U.S. Armed Forces branch and a larger American flag in the public art area
- A U.S. Merchant Marine plaque
- An inscribed Peace Pole
Donation-supported options will include bricks, pavers, tiles, and plaques to honor specific veterans. Parks & Recreation plans to start accepting these requests in early 2027.
Construction on Veterans Memorial Park is about three months in and on track to open in about two years.
More Info: Expanded memorial elements coming to Veterans Park...
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