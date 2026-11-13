⚠️ City email outage + new features at Veterans Memorial Park

The City of Carlsbad’s email system is currently down due to a global Microsoft outage affecting all city email accounts. If you’ve emailed the city, staff will respond once service is restored. If you need help now, please call 442-339-2820.

Also this week, the City Council approved new memorial elements for the future Veterans Memorial Park. Based on input from veterans and residents, the park will now include:

A historical walk with panels on major U.S. conflicts

with panels on major U.S. conflicts A panel on regional military bases

Flags for each U.S. Armed Forces branch and a larger American flag in the public art area

and a in the public art area A U.S. Merchant Marine plaque

An inscribed Peace Pole

Donation-supported options will include bricks, pavers, tiles, and plaques to honor specific veterans. Parks & Recreation plans to start accepting these requests in early 2027.

Construction on Veterans Memorial Park is about three months in and on track to open in about two years.