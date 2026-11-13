⚠️ City email outage + new features at Veterans Memorial Park

The City of Carlsbad’s email system is currently down due to a global Microsoft outage affecting all city email accounts. If you’ve emailed the city, staff will respond once service is restored. If you need help now, please call 442-339-2820.

The City Council also just approved more ways to honor service members at the future Veterans Memorial Park:

A historical walk with panels on major U.S. conflicts

with panels on major U.S. conflicts A panel on regional military bases

Flags for each U.S. Armed Forces branch at the public art area

at the public art area A larger American flag there

there A U.S. Merchant Marine plaque on a boulder in the plaza

on a boulder in the plaza An inscribed Peace Pole

Donation-supported options are planned, including bricks, pavers, tiles, plaques, and dog-tag style plaques. Parks & Recreation expects to start taking requests for these in early 2027. You can sign up for email updates about Veterans Memorial Park and the memorial program on the city’s website.

Construction on the park is underway and is expected to take about two years.