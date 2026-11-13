📅 Achieve After-School Program at Parchester

Help your child learn, create, and connect after school with the Achieve After-School Program at Parchester Community Center.

On Friday, November 13, 2026, the program runs from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at:

Parchester Community Center

900 Williams Dr., Richmond, CA 94806

Kids can get homework help, do arts and crafts, and join in organized games and group activities. It’s a chance to make friends, try new things, and stay engaged after the school day.

If you’re looking for a safe, structured place for your child in the afternoon, plan to have them attend during the program hours at the Parchester Community Center.