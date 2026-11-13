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📅 Elevate after-school program at May Valley, Nov. 13
📅 Elevate After-School Program at May Valley
Keep your child busy, safe, and learning after school with the Elevate After-School Program at the May Valley Community Center, 3530 Morningside Dr, Richmond, CA 94803.
On Friday, November 13, 2026, the program runs from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Kids can get homework help, do arts and crafts, play games, and join group activities while making friends and trying new things.
There’s also a walking school bus from Valley View Elementary School to the program, so students can walk together with program staff.
If you have an elementary-age child and need after-school care in the May Valley area, this could be a good option to check out.
More Info: Calendar • Elevate Afterschool Program-May Valley
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