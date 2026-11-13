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📅 Achieve After-School Program at Shields Reid, Nov. 13
📅 After-school fun at Shields Reid Community Center
Help your child learn, create, and connect with the Achieve After-School Program at Shields Reid Community Center, 1410 Kelsey St., Richmond, CA 94801.
On Friday, November 13, 2026, from 2:00–5:00 PM, kids can:
- Get homework support
- Enjoy arts and crafts
- Join in organized games and group activities
It’s designed to keep children engaged after school, make new friends, and explore new interests in a safe, supervised setting.
If you’re looking for a structured place for your child after school on this date, plan to have them attend at Shields Reid Community Center during the program hours.
More Info: Calendar • Achieve Afterschool Program-Shields Rei...
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