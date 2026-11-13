📅 After-school fun at Shields Reid Community Center

Help your child learn, create, and connect with the Achieve After-School Program at Shields Reid Community Center, 1410 Kelsey St., Richmond, CA 94801.

On Friday, November 13, 2026, from 2:00–5:00 PM, kids can:

Get homework support

Enjoy arts and crafts

Join in organized games and group activities

It’s designed to keep children engaged after school, make new friends, and explore new interests in a safe, supervised setting.

If you’re looking for a structured place for your child after school on this date, plan to have them attend at Shields Reid Community Center during the program hours.