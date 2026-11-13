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📅 Achieve After-School Program at Nevin Community Center
7 days ago
📅 Achieve After-School Program at Nevin Community Center
Looking for a safe, fun place for your child after school? The Achieve After-School Program at Nevin Community Center (598 Nevin Ave., Richmond, CA 94801) runs on November 13, 2026 from 1:00–6:00 PM.
Kids can:
- Get homework help
- Do arts and crafts
- Join organized games and group activities
- Make new friends and explore new interests
This is a structured program to keep children engaged after the school day. Check the city’s Nevin Community Center or Parks & Recreation info for details on how to sign up and any age or fee requirements.
More Info: Calendar • Achieve Afterschool Program-Nevin
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