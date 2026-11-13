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Animals
📅 Kids bird & bird-feeder workshop (ages 5–12)
7 days ago
📅 Birds in Nature Workshop for Kids (Ages 5–12)
Kids can learn about local birds and their role in nature and then make their own bird feeder at this hands-on workshop.
- For children ages 5–12
- Children 8 and under must come with an adult
- Space is limited
- Reservations required: call (415) 355-2898
All craft materials are provided. This is a fun way for kids to connect with nature, learn about the environment, and do a creative project with the library.
Call soon to save a spot for your child.
More Info: Workshop: Birds in Nature with Pavitra Eshwar | Sa...
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