📅 Birds in Nature Workshop for Kids (Ages 5–12)

Kids can learn about local birds and their role in nature and then make their own bird feeder at this hands-on workshop.

For children ages 5–12

Children 8 and under must come with an adult

must come with an Space is limited

Reservations required: call (415) 355-2898

All craft materials are provided. This is a fun way for kids to connect with nature, learn about the environment, and do a creative project with the library.

Call soon to save a spot for your child.