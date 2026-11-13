📅 Kids Cooking Academy at Mayflower on Nov. 16

The Parker Anderson Kids Cooking Academy is scheduled at Mayflower Elementary – Room 21 on November 16, 2026, from 2:20 PM to 4:00 PM.

This is an on-campus activity for Mayflower Elementary students (K–5). If your child is enrolled in this program, be sure to:

Note the date and time for pickup

for pickup Go to Room 21 at the end of the session if you’re meeting your child on campus

The listing is part of the Mayflower Calendar for school families.