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Mayflower
📅 Kids Cooking Academy at Mayflower on Nov. 16
7 days ago
📅 Kids Cooking Academy at Mayflower on Nov. 16
The Parker Anderson Kids Cooking Academy is scheduled at Mayflower Elementary – Room 21 on November 16, 2026, from 2:20 PM to 4:00 PM.
This is an on-campus activity for Mayflower Elementary students (K–5). If your child is enrolled in this program, be sure to:
- Note the date and time for pickup
- Go to Room 21 at the end of the session if you’re meeting your child on campus
The listing is part of the Mayflower Calendar for school families.
More Info: Parker Anderson Kids Cooking Academy! | Mayflower ...
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