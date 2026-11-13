🚧 Hazardous Waste Center closed on major holidays

The Community Hazardous Waste Collection Center at 565 Henry T Yang Drive will be closed on these holiday weekends:

Thanksgiving Weekend: Nov 27–30, 2026

Christmas Weekend: Dec 25–28, 2026

New Year’s Weekend: Jan 1–4, 2027

Plan your hazardous waste drop-offs around these dates so you’re not turned away.

If you have questions about what to do with your hazardous waste or when to bring it in, call 805-882-3602.