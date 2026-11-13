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⚠️ Holiday closure dates for Hazardous Waste Center
7 days ago
🚧 Hazardous Waste Center closed on major holidays
The Community Hazardous Waste Collection Center at 565 Henry T Yang Drive will be closed on these holiday weekends:
- Thanksgiving Weekend: Nov 27–30, 2026
- Christmas Weekend: Dec 25–28, 2026
- New Year’s Weekend: Jan 1–4, 2027
Plan your hazardous waste drop-offs around these dates so you’re not turned away.
If you have questions about what to do with your hazardous waste or when to bring it in, call 805-882-3602.
More Info: Community Hazardous Waste Center Holiday Closures ...
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