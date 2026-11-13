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Brisbane
Early dismissal at Panorama Elementary on Nov. 20, 1:10 PM
7 days ago
📅 Early dismissal at Panorama Elementary on Nov. 20
Panorama Elementary will have early dismissal on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 1:10 PM.
If you have a student at Panorama Elementary School in Brisbane, CA, please:
- Note the 1:10 PM dismissal time
- Arrange pick-up, transportation, or after-school care for the earlier time
This event is listed on the Panorama Elementary School Events calendar for 11/20/2026.
More Info: Early Dismissal | Brisbane School District
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