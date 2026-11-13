📅 Early dismissal at Panorama Elementary on Nov. 20

Panorama Elementary will have early dismissal on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 1:10 PM.

If you have a student at Panorama Elementary School in Brisbane, CA, please:

Note the 1:10 PM dismissal time

dismissal time Arrange pick-up, transportation, or after-school care for the earlier time

This event is listed on the Panorama Elementary School Events calendar for 11/20/2026.