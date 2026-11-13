📅 Bilingual storytime for little ones (English & Spanish)

Bring your little one to Libros Con Amigos Bilingual Storytime on Saturday, Nov 14, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Kids will enjoy fun rhymes, songs, and stories in both English and Spanish, followed by a relaxed “Family Conversation Time.”

Details:

For ages walking to 3 years

Limited space – first come, first served

If this sounds good for your family, plan to arrive a bit early to grab a spot.