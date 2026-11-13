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📅 Teen beading & Indigenous culture event on Nov. 13
7 days ago
📅 Teen beading & food for Native American Heritage Month
Teens are invited to a special Native American Heritage Month program: Teen Beading and Eating with Jeniffer Sanchez of Indigital Productions.
On Friday, November 13, 2026, from 4:00–6:00 PM, participants ages 13–18 can:
- Create their own beading projects to take home
- Socialize with other teens
- Learn more about Indigenous culture from Jeniffer Sanchez
Registration is required. To sign up, email library@santamonica.gov.
Open to teens 13–18 only.
More Info: santamonica.gov
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