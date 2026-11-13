📅 Teen beading & food for Native American Heritage Month Teens are invited to a special Native American Heritage Month program: Teen Beading and Eating with Jeniffer Sanchez of Indigital Productions. On Friday, November 13, 2026, from 4:00–6:00 PM, participants ages 13–18 can: Create their own beading projects to take home

to take home Socialize with other teens

with other teens Learn more about Indigenous culture from Jeniffer Sanchez Registration is required. To sign up, email library@santamonica.gov. Open to teens 13–18 only.

More Info: santamonica.gov