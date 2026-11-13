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Technology
📅 Nov 19 virtual public meeting on WAIRE tech assessment
4 days ago
📅 Public input meeting on WAIRE Program tech assessment
South Coast AQMD is holding WAIRE Program Technology Assessment – Public Consultation Meeting #2 as a remote meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 2:30 PM.
You can join by Zoom webinar:
- Link: https://aqmd.zoomgov.com/j/1609207706
- Webinar ID: 160 920 7706
Or join by phone:
- Teleconference dial-in: +1 669 254 5252
This is a public consultation meeting about the WAIRE Program Technology Assessment.
For questions or more details, contact Kalam Cheung at (909) 396-3281 or kcheung@aqmd.gov.
More Info: Calendar
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