📅 Public input meeting on WAIRE Program tech assessment

South Coast AQMD is holding WAIRE Program Technology Assessment – Public Consultation Meeting #2 as a remote meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 2:30 PM.

You can join by Zoom webinar:

Link: https://aqmd.zoomgov.com/j/1609207706

Webinar ID: 160 920 7706

Or join by phone:

Teleconference dial-in: +1 669 254 5252

This is a public consultation meeting about the WAIRE Program Technology Assessment.

For questions or more details, contact Kalam Cheung at (909) 396-3281 or kcheung@aqmd.gov.