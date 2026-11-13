📢 Virtual meeting on emissions rule for treatment plants

A Working Group Meeting for Proposed Amended Rule 1179.1 – Emission Reductions from Combustion Equipment at Publicly Owned Treatment Works Facilities will be held as a remote Zoom meeting.

Date & time: November 18, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Location: Remote meeting via Zoom Zoom link: https://aqmd.zoomgov.com/j/1652942049 Webinar ID: 165 294 2049 Phone dial‑in: +1 669 254 5252 (English, Webinar ID 165 294 2049 )



This meeting will discuss changes to Rule 1179.1, which deals with emission reductions from combustion equipment at publicly owned treatment works facilities.

For questions, contact Jennifer PeiRong Wang at (909) 396-3098 or jwang@aqmd.gov.