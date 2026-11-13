📅 Monthly Tea & Talk meetup at the library

Come relax, sip tea, and meet new people at Tea and Talk, a monthly meetup with tea and biscuits at the Joyce Ellington Branch Library.

Everyone is welcome. You can BYOC (Bring Your Own Cup), but the library will also have paper cups available. Please note that refreshments are limited.

The branch is open from 12:00pm–6:00pm on the day of the event.

If you need an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), call 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.