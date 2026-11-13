📅 Santa visit at Heritage VIPA meeting – Nov 18, 2026

Families at Heritage can catch a special Santa Visit during the VIPA General Meeting on Wednesday, 11/18/2026, from 6:30–7:30 PM.

The event will be held in the Heritage MPR.

If you’re part of the Heritage school community and want to combine a parent meeting with a fun Santa visit for the kids, mark your calendar and head to the MPR at that time.