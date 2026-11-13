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📅 Santa Visit at Heritage VIPA Meeting – Nov 18, 2026
4 days ago
📅 Santa visit at Heritage VIPA meeting – Nov 18, 2026
Families at Heritage can catch a special Santa Visit during the VIPA General Meeting on Wednesday, 11/18/2026, from 6:30–7:30 PM.
The event will be held in the Heritage MPR.
If you’re part of the Heritage school community and want to combine a parent meeting with a fun Santa visit for the kids, mark your calendar and head to the MPR at that time.
More Info: Heritage - Santa Visit @ VIPA General Meeting | Sn...
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