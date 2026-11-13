🚨 Online Cal Water account access issues across all districts

Because of a nationwide Microsoft outage, some Cal Water customers in all districts may have trouble logging into the online portal or making online payments. The issue is tied to MFA (multi-factor authentication) emails not being delivered.

If you can’t log in to your account:

Wait and try again later .

. If you need to make a payment now, call Cal Water Customer Service by phone and pay over the phone.

This notice was posted on November 12, 2026. Cal Water apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks you for your patience.