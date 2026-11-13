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📅 Free class: Water your garden efficiently and cut waste
8 days ago
📅 Free class: How much water does a garden need?
Learn how to water your garden the right way at this free class on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM.
You’ll get practical tips on:
- How irrigation replaces soil moisture used by plants
- How to design and install a drip irrigation system for your yard
- How to avoid runoff, overspray, and water waste
- How to find and fix common outdoor leaks that waste water and money
The class is free, but advance registration is required.
If you have a yard or garden and want to save water and lower your bill, this is a helpful, budget-friendly workshop to attend.
More Info: Calendar • How much water does a garden need?
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