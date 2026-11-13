📅 Free class: How much water does a garden need?

Learn how to water your garden the right way at this free class on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

You’ll get practical tips on:

How irrigation replaces soil moisture used by plants

How to design and install a drip irrigation system for your yard

for your yard How to avoid runoff, overspray, and water waste

How to find and fix common outdoor leaks that waste water and money

The class is free, but advance registration is required.

If you have a yard or garden and want to save water and lower your bill, this is a helpful, budget-friendly workshop to attend.