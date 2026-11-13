📅 Busy weekend for ROWUSD families: meetings, events & food drives

ROWUSD has a full slate of ways to get involved this weekend across our mountain schools.

Thursday, November 12, 2026

• LCAP & Superintendent’s Advisory Meeting – 5:00 pm, RHS Library

Parents, families, and community members are invited to learn how the district sets goals and funds student success, and to share feedback.

Friday & Saturday, November 13–14, 2026

• Camelot & Camelittle final performances – Rim High School

Showtimes: Friday 6:00 pm, Saturday 2:00 pm. Tickets sold at the door.

Saturday, November 14, 2026

• Saturday Academy – 8:00 am–12:00 pm at CHE, LAE, VOE, MPH, and Rim High.

– Open to all students for extra support/enrichment.

– Removes 1 absence from attendance record.

– Breakfast & lunch provided; no school transportation.

– Register by Wednesday, 11/11/26 at 5:00 pm: https://forms.gle/Yxi2oDVkn8kEiafm8

• Top Town Fall Festival – 1:00–4:00 pm

– Crestline, at Crest Forest Drive & Hwy 138. Food, beer garden, games, and music.

Food drive deadlines

• CHE Mountain Helping Hands Food Drive – ends Friday, 11/13/26.

– Newly purchased nonperishables (canned veggies/fruit, cereal, rice, noodles, soups).

– Class with the most items wins an ice cream party.

• MPH Food Drive for Operation Provider – ends Friday, 11/13/26.

– Drop off nonperishables in the MPH front lobby (soups, beans, canned fruits/veggies, peanut butter, cereal, tuna, etc.).

• VOE 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive – ends Monday, 11/16/26.

– Nonperishables like canned cranberry sauce, gravy, veggies, yams, broth, stuffing, mac & cheese, instant potatoes, shelf-stable desserts, plus grocery store gift cards.

– Drop in front office collection boxes or send in backpacks.

– To donate money instead: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/voe-ptas-thanksgiving-food-drive.